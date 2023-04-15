Big setback for AAP! Several party leaders join BJP in Gujarat

Big setback for AAP! Several party leaders join BJP in Gujarat1 min read . 08:23 AM IST
The six AAP corporators who joined BJP are Swati Kyada, Nirali Patel, Dharmendra Vavliya, Ashok Dhami, Kiran Khokhani, and Ghanshyam Makwana.
As many as six Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) corporators joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Surat, an official said. The six corporators are Swati Kyada, Nirali Patel, Dharmendra Vavliya, Ashok Dhami, Kiran Khokhani, and Ghanshyam Makwana.
In an official statement, the party official said, “Swati Kyada, Nirali Patel, Dharmendra Vavliya, Ashok Dhami, Kiran Khokhani and Ghanshyam Makwana took the membership of BJP in the presence of Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi."
This came after four AAP councilors---Rita Khaini, Jyoti Lathia, Bhavna Solanki, and Vipul Movaliya---had also joined the BJP.
AAP made a spectacular debut in the 2021 Gujarat civic polls by winning over 27 seats in Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), out of a total of 120 seats in SMC. BJP won 93 of them, while Congress failed to register a victory on any seats. Now, BJP's strength has increased to 103 after the joining of 10 corporators from the Aam Admi party.
Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has turned out to be the main challenger in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections. The party has won five maiden seats with a vote share of 12.92%. It has won five seats----Botad, Dediapada, Gariadhar, Jamjodhpur, and Visavadar.
The move has helped AAP to get the 'national party' status after ten years since the party was formed by Arvind Kejriwal ten years ago. Now it has joined the list of national parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the country. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has recognized the Kejriwal-led AAP as ‘national political party’.
