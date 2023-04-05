Big setback for KKR, RCB as two major players are now ruled out of IPL 20232 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 09:52 AM IST
The KKR player was hoping to recover through medication, but surgery seems to be the only option now.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as well as the Indian cricket team, have been dealt a major blow as star batter Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2023 season and the upcoming World Test Championship final, scheduled for June. Iyer has decided to undergo surgery for his back injury and is expected to be out of action for more than three months, according to reports.
