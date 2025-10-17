Big setback for Mehul Choksi: Belgian court orders fugitive diamond trader's extradition to India

A Belgian court, on Friday, ordered fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi’s extradition to India, terming his arrest by the Belgian authorities based on India’s request as valid, mentioned a report by Hindustan Times.

The Antwerp court heard both the Belgian prosecutors (on behalf of India) and Choksi – ruling that his arrest and India’s extradition request was valid, reported HT.

Mehul Choksi – owner of the jewellery chain, Gitanjali Group – is wanted in the ₹13,000 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case – which he allegedly orchestrated with his nephew Nirav Modi. The 65-year-old was nabbed by the Antwerp police on April 11, based on an extradition request sent by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"The order has come in our favour. The court has termed his arrest by the Belgian authorities on India's request valid. The first legal step in getting him extradited is now clear," a senior official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

How long has Mehul Choksi been in Belgium? Mehul Choksi has been running from the Indian authorities after allegedly committing the Rs13,000 crore PNB fraud with Nirav Modi. He had been in Belgium since 2023.

In January 2024, the CBI received information about Choksi's presence in Belgium, after which it dispatched an extradition request to the European nation. India has held an extradition treaty with Belgium since 2020.

What is the PNB fraud case? The fraud came to light in February 2018. Choksi allegedly conspired with Punjab National Bank (PNB) officials and associates to fraudulently obtain Letters of Undertaking (LOUs) and Foreign Letters of Credit (FLCs) without following the bank’s prescribed procedures, which were later used to raise credit from overseas banks.

All of it led to a loss of ₹6,097.63 crore to PNB. This was reportedly part of a broader ₹13,850 crore scam involving Choksi and his nephew, Nirav Modi, marking one of India’s biggest banking frauds to date.

Nirav Modi was arrested in London in 2019.

What are the charges against Choksi? Mehul Choksi is facing cases under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to criminal conspiracy, cheating, and falsification of accounts, along with provisions under the Prevention of Corruption Act, which constitute crimes in Belgium as well, news agencies had reported earlier.

During the extradition proceedings, it was also stated that Choksi continues to be an Indian citizen, and his claim of being an Antiguan national is disputed.

What's next for Mehul Choksi? Following his extradition to India, Mehul Choksi is likely to be held at the Barrack no 12 at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.