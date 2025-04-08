Big setback for Tamil Nadu Governor: Must give assent to bills, no pocket veto, rules Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India ruled that the Governor must choose to either give assent to bills, withhold assent, or reserve them for the President's consideration, rejecting the idea of an absolute veto.

Livemint
Updated8 Apr 2025, 11:31 AM IST
Supreme Court. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that Tamil Nadu Governor Dr. RN Ravi's decision to withhold assent for 10 bills—some pending since January 2020—and to reserve them for the President after their re-enactment by the State Legislature is “illegal and erroneous” in law, and therefore subject to being set aside, as reported by LiveLaw.

The Supreme Court said that the Governor is obligated to adopt one course of action–give assent to bills, withhold assent and reserve for the consideration of the President.

Supreme Court said that the governor cannot withhold assent and adopt the concept of absolute veto or pocket veto, PTI reported.

The decision to withhold assent is illegal and erroneous in law.

"Under Article 200, the governor does not possess any discretion and has to mandatorily act on aid and advice of council of ministers," said the Supreme Court.

The governor must assent to Bills produced before it in second round, the only exception is that bill is different from first one in second round.

SC added, “Not open for governor to reserve Bill for consideration of president after it is presented to him for second time.”

(With inputs from PTI)

(This is a developing story)

Key Takeaways
  • The Supreme Court reinforces the legislative process by limiting the Governor’s power to withhold assent.
  • This ruling highlights the importance of timely legislative action and accountability in governance.
  • The verdict sets a precedent for future interactions between state legislatures and governors.
First Published:8 Apr 2025, 11:31 AM IST
