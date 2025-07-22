BIG setback to Congress: Tribunal dismisses appeal challenging ₹199 Crore tax demand for FY18-19

In a big legal setback, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal has dismissed Congress's appeal for tax exemption on 199.15 crore for the 2018-19 assessment year, citing violations of the Income Tax Act. 

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published22 Jul 2025, 05:11 PM IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP and party MP Rahul Gandhi in conversation during the Congress Workers' meeting, at Chaygaon in Kamrup on Wednesday.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP and party MP Rahul Gandhi in conversation during the Congress Workers' meeting, at Chaygaon in Kamrup on Wednesday. (Pitamber Newar)

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has dismissed an appeal by the Congress party seeking income tax exemption for the income of 199.15 crore during the assessment year 2018-19.

The Tribunal rejected the party's claim for exemption on the ground that there was a violation of the conditions in Section 13A of the Income Tax Act, legal news website LiveLaw reported.

"The assessee's return filed on 2.02.2019 is not within the 'due' date to make it eligible for the impugned exemption," the ITAT said in the order issued on July 21, according to a report in NDTV.

The Congress party filed its income tax return on February 2, 2019—well beyond the due date of December 31, 2018— and declared nil income. It also claimed an exemption of 199.15 crore.

However, under Section 139(4B) of the Act, political parties must file their returns within the "due date" to qualify for this exemption. The ITAT rejected Congress party's argument that a belated return, like those permitted for charitable trusts under Section 12A, should suffice.

Beyond the filing lapse, the assessment also flagged cash donations totalling 14.49 lakh, each exceeding the permissible limit of 2,000. The tribunal found the Congress in breach of this provision, stating: "Donation in excess of 2,000 received in cash violates the provisions of clause (d) of the first proviso to Section 13A of the Act, a report in Times of India said.

