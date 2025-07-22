BIG setback to Congress: Tribunal dismisses appeal challenging ₹199 Crore tax demand for FY18-19

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has dismissed an appeal by the Congress party seeking income tax exemption for the income of ₹199.15 crore during the assessment year 2018-19.

The Tribunal rejected the party's claim for exemption on the ground that there was a violation of the conditions in Section 13A of the Income Tax Act, legal news website LiveLaw reported.

"The assessee's return filed on 2.02.2019 is not within the 'due' date to make it eligible for the impugned exemption," the ITAT said in the order issued on July 21, according to a report in NDTV.

The Congress party filed its income tax return on February 2, 2019—well beyond the due date of December 31, 2018— and declared nil income. It also claimed an exemption of ₹199.15 crore.

However, under Section 139(4B) of the Act, political parties must file their returns within the "due date" to qualify for this exemption. The ITAT rejected Congress party's argument that a belated return, like those permitted for charitable trusts under Section 12A, should suffice.

