Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday announced that his government "will implement restrictions on liquor" in a phased manner to protect the families from the evil.

But this is different from what he had promised two years ago when he took over as the chief minister of the state. In 2019, when he became CM, Reddy had promised that he would prohibit liquor in a phased manner as it was "ruining families and destroying human relationships". However, now that policy has changed to "restrictions" from "prohibition".

News agency PTI reported that the state government had taken over the liquor business in the state to "curb liquor sale" since earning profits was not the motive. The government also claimed that the number of retail liquor outlets has been reduced to 2,934 from 4380 in 2019.

The news agency spoke to top official sources who said that now that the government has escrowed revenue from liquor sale and borrowed more than ₹10,000 crore from various banks, the policy has ostensibly been changed from prohibition to restriction.

Even in the current financial year, the report said, the Andhra State Development Corporation is targeting to borrow at least another ₹16,000 crore for various schemes.

For this again, the agency reported, liquor revenue will be escrowed as guarantee for repayment. In the last financial year, the state government earned ₹17,600 crore from liquor sale, almost the same it had got in the previous year after raising the rates by more than 125 per cent.

"But consumption of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor is down by 37 per cent and of beer by 70 per cent. It is a most difficult task to earn revenue and reduce consumption at the same time. But we are heading towards it," a top official told PTI.

