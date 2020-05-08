India's COVID-19 count rose above the 50,000-mark today and the states added over 20,000 cases in last seven days. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and Tamil Nadu witnessed a big spike in COVID-19 count this week. India's doubling rate for COVID-19 cases worsened to 10.2 days over the last seven days.

The fatality rate is 3.3% and recovery rate has improved to 28.83%, health ministry said on Thursday. Of the total 35,902 active cases, 4.8% patients are in ICU, 1.1% on ventilators and 3.3% are on oxygen support.

"Compared to the rest of the world, India's fatality rate is lowest", health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday.

Over 14 lakh samples have been tested so far, said Indian Council of Medical Research. India's testing capacity has also increased to 95,000 per day.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India stood at 56,342 on Friday. There were 37,916 active coronavirus patients in the country. Nearly 28% of the total coronavirus patients — 16,540 people were recovered from the disease.

Maharashtra recorded over 1,200 fresh cases for the second straight day on Thursday. The total COVID-19 count in Maharashtra stood at 17,974, highest in any state in India.

At least 180 districts across the country have not reported any new instance of the respiratory infection in less than seven days.





