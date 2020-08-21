New Delhi: After receiving much flak for not standing by the theatrical business during the covid-19 crisis and taking their films to digital platforms, top Indian movie stars have gone into salvage mode.

A day after he announced the direct-to-digital release of his horror comedy Laxmmi Bomb on Disney+ Hotstar, actor Akshay Kumar committed to a Diwali release for his action drama Sooryavanshi that was set to hit screens in March just when theatres shut. He followed it up by announcing an April 2021 release for his espionage thriller Bellbottom besides starting a new project. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, Kumar's film Raksha Bandhan will hit screens on 5 November 2021. Ajay Devgn, who had joined Kumar for the Disney+ slate announcement, with his period drama Bhuj: The Pride Of India, also soon made the Independence Day weekend of 2021 official for his sports drama Maidaan. South Indian star Suriya has also assured fans that his next, Soorarai Pottru will be released in theatres first. The move comes weeks after the release of his production Ponmagal Vandhal starring wife Jyothika on Amazon Prime Video, an act that had invoked the wrath of the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association with its general secretary initially saying that films starring Suriya would not be released in theatres if the move was not shelved.

That's not all. Salman Khan is readying no less than five films to woo audiences back to theatres. His Radhe will hit screens in the first half of 2021, followed by a movie called Guns Of North, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, the third part of the Tiger film franchise and the sequel to his action comedy Kick.

“It’s a good strategy to stay away from negative feedback coming their way, milk the OTT platform as best as you can during the pandemic and announce theatrical releases immediately afterwards," a trade expert said on condition of anonymity. The person added that it was extremely disheartening for theatre owners to see big stars lured by the appeal of streaming platforms when, in fact, it is not like they are in any need of immediate cash flows. In fact, some of the films taken to digital are not even complete and could have easily waited it out till theatres reopened.

“A lot of stars seem to have forgotten that it is the theatres and the audiences who come to them that have made them who they are," Bihar-based exhibitor Vishek Chauhan had said, adding that when these "stars of the masses" do not care to stand by the exhibition sector, a lot of theatre owners do not see value in continuing with the business, especially after incurring huge losses because of the shutdown.

To be sure, both Kumar and Devgn had emphasized during the Disney+ slate announcement that theatres will bounce back, hinting that their ultimate loyalties lie with the big screen.

“Consumption patterns of audiences are going through a massive churn but there is a clear intention to come back to cinemas," said a senior executive at a leading studio who did not wish to be named.

“The big festival releases will always be meant for the theatre and there will always be eagerness on part of audiences to consume them because that is the relationship they share with the theatrical experience," the person added.

