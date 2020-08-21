Big stars announce theatrical releases to balance OTT foray

A day after he announced the direct-to-digital release of his horror comedy Laxmmi Bomb on Disney+ Hotstar, actor Akshay Kumar committed to a Diwali release for his action drama Sooryavanshi that was set to hit screens in March just when theatres shut. He followed it up by announcing an April 2021 release for his espionage thriller Bellbottom besides starting a new project. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, Kumar's film Raksha Bandhan will hit screens on 5 November 2021. Ajay Devgn, who had joined Kumar for the Disney+ slate announcement, with his period drama Bhuj: The Pride Of India, also soon made the Independence Day weekend of 2021 official for his sports drama Maidaan. South Indian star Suriya has also assured fans that his next, Soorarai Pottru will be released in theatres first. The move comes weeks after the release of his production Ponmagal Vandhal starring wife Jyothika on Amazon Prime Video, an act that had invoked the wrath of the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association with its general secretary initially saying that films starring Suriya would not be released in theatres if the move was not shelved.