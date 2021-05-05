Big tech cos, startups boost nation’s battle against Covid

“This is a difficult time for all of us in India. It is reassuring to see the business community come together to help the nation. Together with USIBC, we are working with NITI Aayog and health ministry to identify hospitals in the most urgent need and enable the distribution of ventilators to help those in need," said Amit Agarwal, global senior vice president and country head, Amazon India.

