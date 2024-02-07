'Big Tech monopolies' a key concern for govt: Rajeev Chandrasekhar at DNPA Conclave 2024
DNPA Conclave 2024: MoS for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar highlighted the need to address the imbalances between content creators and big tech platforms in terms of monetisation, stating that the government is prioritising this issue.
Expressing concern over the monopolistic dominance of ad-tech companies like Google and Facebook, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday said the revenue-sharing model between digital news publishers and Big Tech is tilted towards the latter and has emerged as a key concern for the government.
S. Krishnan, Secretary of MeiTY, discussed the emergence of AI and the need for updated laws to address new challenges. He pointed out the need for categorisation of internet intermediaries and having different regulatory regimes for them.
The DNPA or Digital News Publishers Association of India is a prominent industry group representing the digital branches of India's top 18 publishers from both print and electronic media.
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!