Big twist in Haryana IPS ‘suicide’ case? Another cop ends life, accuses slain Y Puran Kumar of graft in final video

The body of a police personnel was found under suspicious circumstances in a room built near an agricultural field in Rohtak's Ladhot village in Haryana, news agency ANI reported.

The deceased, Sandeep Kumar, posted as an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Rohtak's cyber cell, died by shooting himself after levelling serious allegations against Y Puran Kumar, the Dalit police officer whose alleged suicide has sparked a political row in Haryana.

Kumar, who was investigating a corruption case against Y Puran Kumar, said in a suicide note that he is sacrificing his life for “truth”, according to reports.

Kumar has alleged that Y Puran Kumar was a “corrupt cop” and died by suicide when he feared that his alleged corruption would be exposed.

“This was a hardworking ASI of our Police Department, Sandeep. He was very honest and hardworking. His body has been found. A Forensic team has been called here and an investigation is being carried out...He was posted in Cyber Cell,” SP Rohtak Surendra Singh Bhoria told news agency ANI.

In the final video, ASI Sandeep expressed support for former Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarnia who was shunted out after IPS Puran Kumar's sensational death, Times of India reported. Sandeep called Bijarnia an honest officer in the video.

Sandeep's death was reported hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the slain IPS Puran Kumar's family.

Rahul told reporters that IPS Y Puran Kumar's death is not about the respect of one family but all Dalits. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to act immediately in the case.

Addressing reporters after meeting the family of the senior police officer who was found with a gunshot wound in his Chandigarh home last week, Gandhi said there was systematic discrimination against Kumar to demoralise him and damage his career.

Y Puran Kumar's ‘suicide’ The Chandigarh Police on 10 October formed a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged 'suicide' of senior Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar for "prompt, impartial and thorough investigation" in a time-bound manner.

The development came a day after the police filed an FIR based on a ‘final note’ left behind by Y Puran Kumar, who was found dead at his residence in the Union Territory on 7 October.

The FIR was filed late on Thursday night, hours after the late officer's wife, Amneet Puran Kumar, sought Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's intervention in filing an FIR and suspension of those named by her husband in the ‘final note.’