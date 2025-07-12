Big twist in IIM Kolkata rape case, woman's father says ‘no rape, daughter fell out of auto’: Report

The IIM-C student's father also said that his daughter had no connection with the accused, Mahaveer Toppannavar, who has been sent to police custody till July 19

Kolkata: In a baffling twist, the father of the IIM Calcutta student who had alleged she was raped, has now denied the claims, stating instead that his daughter was injured after falling from an auto-rickshaw, reported NDTV.

The IIM-C student's father said his daughter told him no sexual assault had occurred.

Meanwhile, Mahaveer Toppannavar alias Parmanand Jain, accused in the case, has been sent to police custody till July 19.

Earlier in the day, the woman had alleged that she was raped by a fellow student in the boys hostel of the IIM-C campus. Investigations are currently underway.

What the student's father said

The woman's father further said that nobody misbehaved, or tortured his daughter. He also claimed that the student had no connection with the person arrested — Parmanand Jain.

“I have spoken to my daughter. She said no one tortured her or misbehaved with her. I have got back my daughter, she is normal. She has no connection with the man who has been arrested... I have not been able to speak to her at length. She is sleeping. I will talk to her after she wakes up... She had gone to submit a document,” the student's father told NDTV.

Speaking about the alleged rape, the woman's father said he had got a call around 9:34 pm informing him that his daughter had fallen out of an auto and lost consciousness. He was told that the police had taken her to the neurology department of the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

Invited to hostel; accused threatened woman

The woman had lodged the rape complaint at Haridevpur police station on Friday evening.

In her complaint, as per news wire PTI, the woman alleged that she was called to the hostel for a counselling session.

In the hostel, the woman was offered a drink, which she suspected was spiked. She said she lost consciousness soon after, and when she came to, she realised she had been sexually assaulted.

The woman also told police that the accused threatened her with serious consequences if she spoke out about the incident, reported PTI, citing a police officer.

