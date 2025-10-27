Big update on Ayodhya Ram Mandir: All work related to temple construction completed — check details

All work related to temple construction at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir has been completed, the Shree Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said on Monday.

This comes over a year after the Ram temple in Ayodhya was opened on January 22, 2024.

“It is with great joy that we inform all devotees of Lord Rama that all work related to the temple construction has been completed,” the Ram Mandir authority said in a post on X.

While all the work related directly to the temple and public has been completed, some work which will not affect devotees first-hand is yet to be over.

“The only ongoing works are those not directly related to the public, such as the 3.5-kilometer-long boundary wall, the Trust office, guest house, auditorium, and similar structures,” the Ayodhya Ram Mandir trust said.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: What are the new features? According to the Shree Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the construction of the main temple has been completed.

In addition, the six temples within the precincts—Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman, Suryadev, Goddess Bhagwati, Goddess Annapurna, and the Sheshavatar temple — have also been fully constructed.

“The flagpoles and kalash (pinnacles) have also been installed on these temples,” the Ayodhya Ram Mandir trust said.

The seven mandapas, which were included in the final blueprint of the Ram temple architecture, has also been fully constructed.

“In addition, the seven mandapas, namely those of Maharishi Valmiki, Vashishtha, Vishwamitra, Maharishi Agastya, Nishadraj, Shabari, and Rishi’s wife Ahilya, have also been completed,” the Ram temple trust said.

Moreover, the Saint Tulsidas temple has been fully constructed. Furthermore, the statues of Jatayu and the squirrel have been installed.

“All tasks directly related to the convenience and arrangements for devotees have been fully completed,” the Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said.

Larsen and Toubro is laying stones on roads, while GMR has been doing other work related to landscaping and greenery around the temple.

“As per the plan, the work of laying stones on roads and flooring is being carried out by L&T, while the work of landscaping, greenery, and the construction of Panchvati across 10 acres is being rapidly undertaken by GMR,” the Ram Mandir trust said.

PM Modi to visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir The full construction of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flag hoisting ceremony at the top of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on November 25.

According to Shree Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chairman Nripendra Mishra, a list of 6000-8000 invitees has been prepared for the religious event, and they will represent various sections.