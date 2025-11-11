Delhi blast: Initial probe suggests Red Fort explosion was ‘fidayeen’ attack, says report

Delhi blast on November 10 that shook the nation is being meticulously probed by investigating agencies. Police suspects that the Monday blast could be a 'Fidayeen' (suicide) attack, ANI quoted Delhi Police sources as saying.

According to preliminary investigation, the prime suspect planned the suicide attack on learning that Faridabad module had been busted. As per sources, probe agencies are working on all angles to determine the motive behind the blast.

As per PTI's latest update on death toll, a total of 12 people were reported dead in the high-intensity explosion that occurred at Netaji Subhash Marg in a slow-moving car. In the aftermath of the blast, security has been beefed at sensitive locations across the national capital, including airport, railway and metro stations, monuments, among others. Besides this, several states are on high alert such as Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar and more.

Delhi Police announced closure of Red Fort for three days, until November 13 and Delhi Metro has closed the Lal Quila Station due to security reasons. On Tuesday morning, a team of A team of NSG personnel arrive at the Red Fort car blast site for probe into the incident

In connection with the deadly blast, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Explosive Substances Act.

Delhi LG VK Saxena met the injured individuals receiving medical treatment at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital.

Rajnath Singh reacts on Delhi blast Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while addressing the Delhi Defence Dialogue today reacted on the Delhi Red Fort car blast. Expressing condolences to the families of the bereaved, he said, “Those responsible for this tragedy will be brought to justice and will not be spared under any circumstances.”