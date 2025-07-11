Big win for PVR, BookMyShow! Bombay HC permits convenience fees on online movie tickets, calls it ‘fundamental right’

In a major win for PVR and BookMyShow, the Bombay High Court has quashed the Maharashtra government's decision to prohibit multiplexes and cinema operators from charging convenience fees from customers when they book movie tickets via online platforms.

Advertisement

The government has no authority under the Maharashtra Entertainment Duty Act (MED Act) to issue such orders, a bench of Justices MS Sonak and Jitendra Jain observed, as per a report by the Bar and Bench. These directives issued by the government were in violation of the fundamental right to carry on business under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution, the judges said on Thursday.

The bench, therefore, struck down part of Government Orders (GOs) issued by Maharashtra that barred multiplexes from charging such fees.

“Therefore, in our view, the impugned G.O.s, to the extent that they prohibit collection of convenience fees on the tickets booked online, violates Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution of India, and therefore, the impugned G.O.s to the extent challenged herein is required to be quashed and set aside,” the Bombay HC ruled.

Advertisement

Also Read | BookMyShow erases Kunal Kamra from platform, all history deleted too amid row

State cannot restrain: HC Passing its order, the Bombay High Court further said that if a customer finds it convenient to book the ticket online and pay the fees, the state cannot restrain the online platforms and movie theatres.

“Suppose the customer feels it convenient to book the tickets online by not going to the theatre and paying the convenience fees. In that case, the respondents cannot restrain the petitioners from collecting the convenience fees since for providing this facility of online booking, the theatre owners/ petitioners have to invest in the technology,” the high court said.

PVR Limited and Big Tree Entertainment Private Limited (Book My Show) had earlier filed a petition at the Bombay HC, challenging two Government Orders issued between April 2013 and March 2014.

Advertisement

Ruling in favour of PVR and Big Tree Entertainment, the bench further said that the government cannot micromanage economic activity in this way.

“If business owners are not permitted to determine the various facets of their business (in accordance with law), economic activity would come to a grinding halt,” it said.

Also Read | PVR Inox sues Maddock Films for cancelling Bhool Chuk Maaf's theatrical release