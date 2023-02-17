On Instagram, rapper MC Stan surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's previous record and set a new one. Stan held a live session on Instagram on February 16 as his fan-following soared on social media.

More than 541,000 people watched MC Stan's Instagram live, which is apparently a record for an Indian celebrity. With his live session. With the latest achievement, the Bigg Boss 16 winner has done the impossible: he’s defeated Shah Rukh Khan, who earlier got around 255,000 views for his Instagram live session.

Interestingly, MC Stan’s Instagram live session got way more views than the combined number of other Bigg Boss contestants. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, the second runner-up of the reality TV show, got 80,000 views for her Instagram live session while Tajik singer Abdu Rozik got 28,000 views, beauty pageant Archana Gautam 22,000 and TV actor Shalin Bhanot 20,000.

MC Stan's popularity has shattered a record for the second time in a row. Prior to this, his Bigg Boss 16 victory photo alongside Salman Khan earned a record-breaking number of likes, even surpassing the popularity of Virat Kohli's latest posts. More than 7.4 million people have liked Stan and Salman's photo as of now. With this, Stan also eclipsed past Bigg Boss champions Tejswi Prakash and Sidharth Shukla.

MC Stan, with his record-breaking Instagram session, has joined celebrities like Drake, Nicki Minaj, BTS member V, Jungkook and Cristiano Ronaldo by doing this. The Instagram live video of V and Jungkook from BTS earlier had over 900K views.

The first runner-up, Shiv Thakare, praised MC Stan and said the rapper connected with the crowd and played from the heart. Stan made a connection with the audience and played with his heart, said the Bigg Boss Marathi winner while adding that his “best friend" on the show never thought of the trophy for himself.

