With the 17th season of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ all set to return on 15 October, several lists of speculated contestants have been doing the rounds.

As Salman Khan will be returning as host, fans are already abuzz with excitement. On 13 October, a new promo featuring him was unveiled.

Though the details about the house and the contestant lineup are kept under wraps. Here's a comprehensive guide about the season.

Salman Khan returns as host:

The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor is returning as host for the much-anticipated reality show. Speaking about the show, Khan said, as India Today quoted, “I have a long-standing association with Bigg Boss, and I've witnessed that each edition brings novelty and sets the bar of entertainment higher. In this season, the mantras of Dil, Dimaag aur Dum have laid out three paths for the contestants and it will be an exciting watch to see their journey unfold. I'm looking forward to hosting this one-of-a-kind edition as the contestants take on this interesting challenge of teaming up with the Boss himself."

BIGG BOSS 17: Contestant list

Though no official list confirmed, rumors are making rounds that Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Munawar Faruqui, Manasvi Mamgai, Anurag Dobhal, Mannara Chopra, Sunny Arya, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, and Jigna Vora may join the show, as reported by India Today.

BIGG BOSS 17: When and Where to Watch?

One can watch the show at 9 pm on 15 October at JioCinema. It will also be available for fans on Colors TV and will air from Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. On weekends, Salman Khan will come on stage for Weekend Ka Vaar at 9 p.m.

BIGG BOSS 17: What is new in the house?

The Bigg Boss house will feature a unique area known as the ‘Archive Room’ for the very first time. It will serve as a comprehensive library and house footage from every episode.

BIGG BOSS 17: What makers said?

“BIGG BOSS is the undisputed king of entertainment in India. No other show has amassed the fandom, viewership, and continued success that Bigg Boss has. It enhances the participants’ celebrity quotient, provides non-stop entertainment to Indians over 100 days, generates social conversations that last well beyond the run-time of the show, and delivers unparalleled reach and engagement to partnering brands," IT quoted Alok Jain, President – of General Entertainment, Viacom18, as saying.

He further added, “This year we will be disrupting the format of the show by having Bigg Boss play the game with and on the contestants. This ethos of innovation will further extend to our sponsors and advertisers as the integrations and brand commitments play out across our television, digital, and social media assets. With the addition of the free 24-hour Live Channel on JioCinema, Bigg Boss, this year, will see a scale that is unparalleled in the Indian entertainment ecosystem. Bigg Boss truly is the biggest festival release of the year – a sentiment shared by our viewers and advertisers alike."

Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO, of Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said, “We at Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India take great pride in the splendid legacy of Bigg Boss. We are thrilled about the launch of its new season, which promises to capture emotions, chemistry, mind games, heartwarming moments, and drama. In an unprecedented move, Bigg Boss will now step into the game and team up with the contestants, who are free to choose the approach of Dil, Dimaag aur Dum. With the enigmatic Dabangg host Salman Khan at the helm, the master of the house showcasing three different avatars and a dynamic lineup of contestants, the stage is set for television entertainment to reach new heights."

