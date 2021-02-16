Bigg Boss Malayalam rolls out 3rd season as Hindi version fails to create buzz

Even as the Hindi version of the popular reality show Bigg Boss got a lukewarm response from the audiences in its ongoing season, the third season of the Malayalam version of the reality show Bigg Boss has launched with actor Mohanlal as the host.

In the Malayalam version, which is currently airing on Asianet, a general entertainment channel owned by Star India, contestants locked up together on the show include stand-up comedian and TV personality Noby Marcose, stylist Dimple Bhal, radio jockey Firoz Azeez, film and TV actor Manikuttan and powerlifting champion Majiziya Bhanu, among others.

While the Malayalam version premiered on Asianet, the Hindi version is still airing on Colors in its fourteenth season. However, while Bigg Boss 13 (Hindi) had notched up TRPs (television rating points, a tool to judge which programmes are viewed the most) of 4.9 for weekend episodes, figures hover around 1.5 this year for weekends. According to data from TV monitoring agency BARC, 2.7 crore viewers tuned to watch season 2 of Bigg Boss Malayalam in its launch week last year. Season 2 had delivered a 20% growth over season 1 in its first week.

To be sure, Hindi television’s biggest reality show properties, Kaun Banega Crorepati and Bigg Boss, did not manage to grab as many eyeballs as they used to with their TRPs down by at least 50% in the first leg of their latest seasons, according to media buyers and entertainment industry experts.

Initial episodes of both had notched up a TRP of below 1.5 as compared to 2.5-3 the previous year. While the IPL (Indian Premier League) had grabbed a major chunk of the young, male audience, leading to loss of eyeballs in prime-time slots in the first few months, the urban Hindi-speaking audience has also been slowly moving towards consuming content online. Bigg Boss hasn't seen improved numbers subsequently.

Media and entertainment industry experts point to the clear viewership split that has taken place during the pandemic. In an average household, while women and family audiences, never the core audience for reality shows, have remained glued to fiction; young and male audiences have taken to web content that is slowly gaining traction among Hindi-speaking viewers. The past few months in particular have seen titles such as Mirzapur 2 (Amazon Prime Video) and Scam 1992-The Harshad Mehta Story (SonyLIV) stand out.

The shift of eyeballs is a worrying sign for paid Hindi television. English-speaking Indian audiences are already moving to streaming platforms, a trend reflected in closure of several English channels. It is also telling that all new channel launches in the past few months have been in regional languages, given that audiences still prefer to see much vernacular content on TV, a trend that augurs well for Bigg Boss Malayalam.

