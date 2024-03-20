YouTuber Elvish Yadav case: Noida Police arrests two accused Ishwar, Vinay

Noida Police arrests two more accused, Ishwar and Vinay, in the Elvish Yadav case. Investigation intensified after Elvish Yadav's arrest. Both accused are residents of Haryana.

In a development regarding the YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav case, Noida Police arrested two more accused named Ishwar and Vinay on Wednesday.

As reported by ANI, "YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav case | Noida Police arrests two more accused named Ishwar and Vinay. Police investigation intensified after the arrest of Elvish Yadav. Ishwar and Vinay both are residents of Haryana."

Earlier on March 17, Elvish Yadav on Sunday has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with a case under the Wild Life Protection Act 1972. The YouTuber was arrested and presented in the District and Sessions Court Surajpur, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Following Elvish Yadav's inclusion in the FIR alongside five others, five of the alleged accused have been arrested by the police. The case revolves around a Noida party held in November 2023, during which police discovered snake venom being used for intoxication by the attendees.

An FIR was lodged against six individuals, including Elvish Yadav, at the Noida Sector 49 police station for purportedly supplying snake venom at the rave party.

Meanwhile, the case was transferred from Noida's Sector 49 police station to Sector 20 police station as per the directives of Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh.

Elvish Yadav received two notices from the Gurugram Police requesting his participation in the investigation, yet he failed to appear. Concurrently, he posted a video online alleging that the entire incident was orchestrated by Sagar. Later, he shared another video on his social media accounts offering an apology.

Additionally, he posted a photo with Thakur on his social media, captioning it "brotherhood on top." On Sunday, Elvish Yadav was arrested by the Noida Police.

(With inputs from ANI)

