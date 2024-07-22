Bigg Boss OTT 3: Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader demands action against show, actors; says ‘absolute vulgarity…’

Shiv Sena MLA seeks action against Bigg Boss 3 for obscenities and vulgarity on reality show.

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader demands action against show, actors; says ‘absolute vulgarity…’
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader demands action against show, actors; says ‘absolute vulgarity…’(ANI)

Senior Shiv Sena MLA Manisha Kayande approached the Mumbai Police on Monday to seek action against Bigg Boss 3 and its creators. The lawmaker met with Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar to highlight the ‘absolute vulgarity’ depicted within the reality TV show.

“Bigg Boss 3 is a reality show. The shooting is going on. It's an absolute vulgarity that is going on and that has been depicted here. The YouTube influencer is also participating in that. Now he has crossed all limits of vulgarity and for the scenes that are being shown, now, we have requested Mumbai police to take action, and we have given them a letter. This public display of vulgarity in the name of reality shows, how far is it correct. How does it influence young minds?” she asked.

Dr Kayande also indicated plans to approach Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to call for a law regulating OTT content.

 

The Sena leader said that the episode aired on July 18 showed a contestant (Armaan Malik) engaged in a seemingly intimate moment with Kritika Malik under the covers in the Bigg Boss bedroom.

“The couple trampled upon all boundaries of human relations and social norms. Even kids watch the show and it impacts them. Big Boss is no more a family show. Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik crossed all the limits…We have told them to arrest the actors and also the CEO of the show,” she said.

The Sena leader's demand for a ban on the show came even as the footage caused uproar across social media platforms. Some viewers have interpreted the footage as an intimate moment while others claim that part of the viral video clip might be edited content spliced from the international version of the show, Big Brother.

“It has been repeatedly pointed out that the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3 shows obscenities and tramples social and family values. Such shows are also dangerous to our cultural values ​​and demanded from the Commissioner of Police to stop them immediately and take strict action against the producers,” she added on an X post.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

