Ahead of the budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasised on the need of fewer disruptions and comprehensive debates for a smooth functioning of the parliament.

Addressing the concerns of smaller parties in an all-party meeting, the PM said that it is for the bigger parties to ensure that parliament functions smoothly.

"It was said that small parties get less time (in parliament). It was demanded that they be given more time. PM said that government is ready for it and that big parties, including BJP, should not cause disruption as it harms the small parties," said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi after the meeting expanding on the PM's statement.

During the meeting, the PM also assured that the government is approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind. He said that the government's stand is the same as it was on 22 January and the proposal given by the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar still stands. He reiterated that the Tomar is just a phone call away for taking forward the talks with the farmers.

On references made by the leaders about the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor rally on 26 January, the Prime Minister said that the law will take its own course.

The PM said that the government is open to detailed discussion on issues raised by the leaders in the meeting.

PM Modi also highlighted the role India can play to further global good in many sectors. He referred to the skills and prowess of our people, which can be a force multiplier for global prosperity.

He also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death aniversary and said that we must strive towards fulfilling his dreams. He condemned the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in USA, saying that such an atmosphere of hate is not welcome for our planet.





