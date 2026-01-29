Bigger role for Sunetra Pawar? Maharashtra minister seeks cabinet berth for ‘vahini’ after Ajit Pawar's death

Following the tragic death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a chartered plane crash, senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra FDA minister Narhari Zirwal has hinted at a new role for Sunetra Pawar. Zirwal, a close aide to the deceased NCP leader, said that the public wants Sunetra Pawar to hold a cabinet berth in the state government.

Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state, along with the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Narhari Zirwal was responding to a question about the future of the Nationalist Congress Party after Ajit Pawar's death. Narhari referred to Sunetra Pawar and said people want “vahini [sister in law]” to be included in the Maharashtra cabinet.

“We will talk to the leadership about it and make a decision,” Zirwal told a news channel after the late leader's funeral in Baramati.

Regarding a potential merger between the two NCP factions, Zirwal Zirwal claimed the groups are already united. He noted that members realise there is no point in remaining divided.

Ajit Pawar, 4 others killed Ajit Pawar and four others were killed when the chartered plane carrying them crashed at Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday, 28 January. In July 2023, Ajit Pawar had joined the then Eknath Shinde-led state government, triggering a split in the NCP founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar.

Meanwhile, the preliminary investigation into the plane crash has revealed the crew's last communication.

“The last words heard from the crew were 'oh s**t',” a senior official from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Just minutes before the crash, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), the pilot had informed the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) about the poor visibility around the runway. The ATC told the investigators that after reporting “no sight of runway”, the pilot later informed the person manning ATC that the runway was in sight.

Detailing the sequence of events, the ministry said, “The aircraft reported on the final approach of runway 11, and the runway was not in sight to them. They initiated a go-around in the first approach. After the go-around, the aircraft was asked about its position, and the crew reported on the final approach of runway 11.”