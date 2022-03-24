‘Biggest career mistakes’: Harsh Goenka shares list, Twitter appends. Read here

‘Thinking you know everything, Not networking’ took the top two spots in RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka's suggestive list of ‘Biggest Career Mistakes’.
‘Thinking you know everything, Not networking’ took the top two spots in RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka's suggestive list of ‘Biggest Career Mistakes’.
The businessperson took to microblogging site Twitter to share a list of career mistakes. This comes at a time, when lakhs of aspirants are seeking job opportunities in the country and getting right career advice is one of the most rewarding experiences.
The businessperson took to microblogging site Twitter to share a list of career mistakes. This comes at a time, when lakhs of aspirants are seeking job opportunities in the country and getting right career advice is one of the most rewarding experiences.
Goenka suggested eight points which was appreciated by the users on Twitter and other social media platforms.
Goenka suggested eight points which was appreciated by the users on Twitter and other social media platforms.
"Biggest career mistakes:
"Biggest career mistakes:
1. Thinking you know everything
1. Thinking you know everything
3. Not being prepared for meetings
3. Not being prepared for meetings
4. Arriving late for meetings
4. Arriving late for meetings
5. Being satisfied doing the minimum
5. Being satisfied doing the minimum
6. Not reading up on your domain
6. Not reading up on your domain
7. Not asking for help when you need it
7. Not asking for help when you need it
8. Not having a mentor", the Twitter post read.
8. Not having a mentor", the Twitter post read.
The industrialist also urged that people come prepared for meetings.
The industrialist also urged that people come prepared for meetings.
“Arriving late for meetings, being satisfied doing the minimum, not reading up on your domain, not asking for help when you need it and not having a mentor" are the other career mistakes listed by Goenka.
“Arriving late for meetings, being satisfied doing the minimum, not reading up on your domain, not asking for help when you need it and not having a mentor" are the other career mistakes listed by Goenka.
His tweet, posted on Wednesday morning, received more than 3,000 likes and 612 retweets. Some users added to the suggestions given by Goenka.
His tweet, posted on Wednesday morning, received more than 3,000 likes and 612 retweets. Some users added to the suggestions given by Goenka.
Twitter users responded by adding their own suggestions to the list.
Twitter users responded by adding their own suggestions to the list.
“Underestimating yourself" and “falling in love with titles" were the inputs added to Goenka's list by Twitter users.
“Underestimating yourself" and “falling in love with titles" were the inputs added to Goenka's list by Twitter users.
However, some users did not agree with Goenka's suggestions.
However, some users did not agree with Goenka's suggestions.
“I don't see why 5 is an issue. Why take on unnecessary stress and misery to pursue a promotion. Why not choose peace of mind and your own well-being over a promo. Even 8 - I've never been able to find a good mentor or create a relationship that works. Finally gave up," said a Twitter user who uses the handle Jaam Aadmi.
“I don't see why 5 is an issue. Why take on unnecessary stress and misery to pursue a promotion. Why not choose peace of mind and your own well-being over a promo. Even 8 - I've never been able to find a good mentor or create a relationship that works. Finally gave up," said a Twitter user who uses the handle Jaam Aadmi.
“8.0 - You never pick a mentor. A mentor picks you & then you agree on certain goals & objectives. Doesn't work the other way. It's a 2 way process but very much top down," said another user.
“8.0 - You never pick a mentor. A mentor picks you & then you agree on certain goals & objectives. Doesn't work the other way. It's a 2 way process but very much top down," said another user.
Goenka had recently shared a throwback picture of two brothers - with no other clues except for a cryptic "M&A" at the end. The guessing game received thousands of likes from Twitter user, who recognized the two boys as Mukesh and Anil Ambani.
Goenka had recently shared a throwback picture of two brothers - with no other clues except for a cryptic "M&A" at the end. The guessing game received thousands of likes from Twitter user, who recognized the two boys as Mukesh and Anil Ambani.