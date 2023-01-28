Biggest drone show, classical music to grace Beating Retreat ceremony. Here's how, when to watch3 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 07:42 PM IST
- The ceremony will be graced by President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh
The Beating Retreat Ceremony, which marks the official and formal ending of Republic Day celebrations is slated to be held tomorrow, 29 January. An official statement from the government said that tunes based on Indian classical music will be the flavour of the Beating Retreat ceremony which will also include the country's "biggest drone show" comprising 3,500 indigenous drones.
