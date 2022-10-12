Biggest India trade deal stuck on free access to skilled workers

The deal, when clinched, would be India’s biggest and most ambitious free trade agreement. New Delhi is also seeking to claw back half a billion pounds in payments made by Indian workers toward Britain’s social security system as part of the deal, people familiar with the matter said. Further, UK’s offer to restrict movement of skilled workers would skew the proposed trade deal in favor of Britain and wouldn’t be a win-win for both nations, the people said.

