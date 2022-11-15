Biggest iPhone manufacturing unit to come up near Bengaluru, to employ 60,000

Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said that India is set to get the biggest Apple iPhone manufacturing unit in Hosur in Bengaluru. This comes as Reuters reported that Apple supplier Foxconn is planning to expand their works in India by at least four times by the next two years.
IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also informed that the biggest iPhone manufacturing unit would also employ 60,000 people. He further informed that at least 6000 tribal women who are residents near Ranchi and Hazaribagh have been trained for making iPhones.
"Apple's iPhone is now getting made in India and it's the biggest plant in India is being set up at Hosur near Bengaluru. 60,000 people work in a single factory. The first 6,000 employees of these 60,000 employees are our tribal sisters from places nearby Ranchi and Hazaribagh. Tribal sisters have been trained to make Apple iPhone," the minister said.
It is to be noted that Apple had outsourced the making of iPhones in India to Tata Electronics' plant in Hosur. Apple gets iPhones manufactured by electronics giants - Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron in India.
According to the Reuters report, the Foxconn plan to expand its workforce in India is part of adjustment the company will incur as a result of the disruptions in China owing to their battle with Covid-19.
The Foxconn production unit earlier grabbed headlines when the China's strict Zero Covid policy imposed at its Zhengzhou plant, the world's largest iPhone factory, disturbed production and fueled concerns.
The Reuters report quoted people familiar with the matter and said Taiwan-based Foxconn has plans to boost the workforce at its plant in southern India to 70,000 by adding 53,000 more workers over the next two years.
The Tamil Nadu plant of Foxconn is much smaller than their Zhengzhou unit,
While the size of the plant in India's southern state of Tamil Nadu is dwarfed by Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant, which employs 200,000 workers, it is imminent to Apple Inc.'s efforts to shift majority production away from China.
Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, opened the India plant in 2019 and has been ramping up production. It began producing iPhone 14 this year.
Currently, iPhones are assembled in India by at least three of Apple's global suppliers: Foxconn and Pegatron in Tamil Nadu; and Wistron in nearby Karnataka state.
