‘I believe that the biggest roadblock in life is to never take a risk at all,’ Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited Anil Agarwal tweeted on Monday
The founder and Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited Anil Agarwal on Monday took to Twitter to share important life lessons from his glorious past in an attempt to encourage young entrepreneurs.
Agarwal tweeted, “my dear dreamers, I believe that the biggest roadblock in life is to never take a risk at all. When I landed in America, I had no place to stay but that didn’t matter. I came back to India with dreams bigger than my reality."
“As my feet touched the ground, I looked at the vast land in front of me & dreamt of setting up my telecom cable factory. I got the best experts & equipment from America, some from Nokia in Finland, & the best bunch of youngsters to set up the plant in Aurangabad," the Vedanta Chairman tweeted.
Explaining how true entrepreneur keeps expanding their capacity, he wrote, “moved from producing jelly-filled cables to optical fiber cables. It used to take 8 years to get a telephone line in India, & as we started producing, this waiting period started reducing."
“We kept adding young, bright minds to our team, including an IIT graduate, Dr Anand Agarwal; a future entrepreneur, Mukesh Arora; a govt employee from Patna, B. Ahmad; and our star civil engineer, Ali Ansari," he shared.
“You could give Ali the toughest of problems, and he would always come back with a solution. Within 5 years, these young freshers became by far the largest producers of telephone cables in India - it was unbelievable!" he explained.
Agarwal, shared that he often gets asked, 'How did you do it?' To this he shared, “the answer is very simple. No matter how far you get in life, you must always take your people with you. Whether it is your CEO or your factory worker on the ground. You must empower your people to deliver their best."
“That's where magic happens. I remember I got Ahmad to quit his prestigious job at Hindustan Cable and work with me because I knew he was the best at his job. And you will not believe it, he worked with me until he retired…Despite these wins, I kept thinking about," he shared.
Agarwal explained that the focus must always remain on ‘how we could do things more efficiently’. He shared, “I thought to myself, 'why can't we make our own raw materials which are used in these cables instead of importing them?’ That would solve our cost problems and also bring in thousands of jobs. And this gave birth to my businesses in copper and aluminum, as most of you know me for."
