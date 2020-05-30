Biggest single-day spike of 938 new coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu

A private lab at nearby Chengelpet has been approved for testing today, the bulletin said. Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, meanwhile, warned private hospitals against fleecing coronavirus patients and announced that a rate card for charging people battling the pathogen in private health facilities will be fixed in a day or two. Asked about some hospitals allegedly fleecing patients, Vijayabaskar said it has come to the notice of the government that charges were on the higher side in some hospitals. "This is (high charges) for sure wrong. This is thetime to serve; do service," he told reporters after inspecting a new 1,400-bedded Covid-19 care centre at Pulianthope in North Chennai to house coronavirus patients with mild symptoms.