In a telling sign of the coronavirus pandemic accelerating, Kerala said it has 62 new covid-19 cases on Saturday, 13 of them infected through contacts and seven health workers, taking the tally of active cases to 275. This is the biggest spike of covid-19 cases in a single day in the state so far.

Kerala has been reporting double digits fresh cases since 13 May, soon after international and interstate traffic resumed since 7 May. Before it, the state had flattened the virus curve to only 16 active cases. Till date, Kerala has seen 794 total cases, 515 of them recovered and five people died including one from Puducherry which has been included in the state's fatalities by the center.

Most of the fresh cases, 49 in total, are imported ones, said the health department in a statement. With 16 people returned from West Asia alone, 18 patients are returnees from overseas, it said. Another 31 patients came from other states—13 from Maharashtra and 12 from Tamil Nadu, it added.

But the most worrying sign for the state is perhaps its 13 patients infected through contact on Saturday, the largest such spread reported in a single day. Worse, seven of them are health workers, yet another novelty in the state.

Of the new cases, 19 are reported from Palakkad district, 16 from Kannur, eight from Malappuram, five from Alappuzha, four each from Kozhikode and Kasaragod, three from Kollam, two from Kottayam and one from Wayanad, said the health department. There are three recoveries, from Kollam, Kottayam and Kasaragod districts, it added.

A total of 91,084 people are under observation in various districts, 668 in hospitals and the rest in home quarantine, the health department said. On Saturday, 182 people were hospitalised, it said. The state has tested 52,771 samples till date, and 51,045 yielded negative results, it added. As part of sentinel surveillance of frontline workers such as doctors, migrant labourers, and others, 7672 samples were tested and 7147 returned negative for the infection, said the department.

In view of the increase in spread, the state has added nine more containment zones, totalling 37 hotspots.

