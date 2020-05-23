Biggest spike in Kerala's covid-19 cases, 62 new fresh cases

A total of 91,084 people are under observation in various districts, 668 in hospitals and the rest in home quarantine, the health department said. On Saturday, 182 people were hospitalised, it said. The state has tested 52,771 samples till date, and 51,045 yielded negative results, it added. As part of sentinel surveillance of frontline workers such as doctors, migrant labourers, and others, 7672 samples were tested and 7147 returned negative for the infection, said the department.