Ravi and his wife Anuja Kabra had come to the show and pitched their company for ₹45 Lakhs for 5% equity but they received a funding of ₹1 crore for 15% equity from all the five sharks
Co-founder of BharatPe and Shark Tank judge Ashneer Grover shared a picture with Shar Tank season 1 contestant Ravi Kabra, who received funding of ₹1 crore for 15% equity his brand Skippi pop.
Grover in his Instagram post mentioned that Kabra's Skippi Pop's sales soared a whopping 40 times following the investment.
Ashneer Grover dubbed Kabra's narrative as 'the biggest success story' stating that Skippi is a ‘great product’. All the five sharks of the show invested in Ravi's brand.
Sharing the picture, Ashneer wrote, “Great to catch up with @skippiicepops founder @ravikabra after Shark Tank. Skippi is a great product and probably the biggest success story from @sharktank.india Season 1 with 40X growth in sales."
Ravi and his wife Anuja Kabra had come to the show and pitched their company for ₹45 Lakhs for 5% equity but they received a funding of ₹1 crore for 15% equity from all the five sharks.
Impressed by the pitch and the product, the brand received backing from all 5 sharks- Ashneer Grover, MD and Co-founder, Bharat Pe, Anupam Mittal, Founder & CEO, Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta, Co-founder & CMO, boAt, Vineeta Singh, CEO & Co-founder, SUGAR Cosmetics, Namita Thapar, Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals.
On receiving funding from Shark Tank India, Ravi said in a statement, “We are delighted to receive funding from Shark Tank India, it is a testament to our idea of creating disruption in the F&B industry with innovation and research. We plan to invest this amount to drive more innovation and introduce more refreshing flavours to the Indian market."
On the post shared by Ashneer Grover, one person commented, “Take entrepreneurship to next level." Another one reviewed Ravi's product and wrote, “An average product with over hyped marketing, most of their flavours do not freeze properly and some taste absolutely like chemicals. Marketing 10/10 but product is 5/10." Many dropped fire emojis in the comments section.
