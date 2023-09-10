New Delhi: The biggest takeaway from the ongoing G20 leaders' summit in New Delhi is the spirit of 'Vasudaiva Kutumbakam', or 'the world is one family', chief co-ordinator of G20 Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters on Sunday.

You have seen the significant outcomes of the leaders' summit--the New Delhi declaration and prior to that, the African Union's joining G20 as a permanent member. These are significant developments under India's presidency, said Shringla.

He added, “In a multilateral process, usually, negotiations go on till the last minute. At the G20 summit, the Prime Minister announced the consensus (decision) on the first day itself by the afternoon. This is a very important outcome."

The leaders' summit witnessed a diplomatic coup by Indian negotiators in achieving a joint declaration given that expectations were low about world leaders agreeing on its language on the issue of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The declaration sets the direction of future negotiations on important economic issues including climate financing, reforms in multilateral banks, international taxation and sustainable development.

The African Union formally took its seat as a new member of the G20 on Saturday at the invitation of summit host and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi announced on Saturday that the leaders of G20 countries have reached a consensus on the New Delhi G20 Leaders Declaration.

The G20 Leaders’ declaration reiterated the suggestion made by Prime Minister Narendra to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the current era should not be one of war.

The leaders also emphasized the need for the revival of the Black Sea grain deal to ensure the smooth flow of food grains from prominent ports in Russia and Ukraine.