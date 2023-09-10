Biggest takeaway from G20 leaders' summit is 'world is one family', says Harsh Vardhan Shringla1 min read 10 Sep 2023, 12:50 PM IST
The leaders' summit witnessed a diplomatic coup by Indian negotiators in achieving a joint declaration given that expectations were low about world leaders agreeing on its language on the issue of the Russia-Ukraine war
New Delhi: The biggest takeaway from the ongoing G20 leaders' summit in New Delhi is the spirit of 'Vasudaiva Kutumbakam', or 'the world is one family', chief co-ordinator of G20 Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters on Sunday.
