As many as 14 people including 3 police constables, who were to attend Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 'Janta Darbar', tested positive for COVID-19, news agency ANI reported.

COVID-19 continued to gallop across Bihar on Sunday as 352 fresh cases, 71 more than the previous day's figure, were reported while Patna remained the worst affected district, with 17 doctors among the 142 who tested positive.

According to the health department, active cases have shot past the four-digit mark and reached 1074.

On Saturday and Friday, Bihar had registered 281 and 158 fresh cases respectively. However, no fatality due to the disease has been reported in the last four days and the death toll remained unchanged at 12,096.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sounded an alam saying that third wave of COVID-19 has begun in Bihar, and he further urged citizen to remain vigilant. The CM further asserted a review meeting will soon be convened to assess the situation, and the possibility of imposing curbs will be discussed.

"The state is witnessing a sharp rise in cases, with the maximum being registered in Patna and Gaya. A large number of people from other states reside in these two places, and this could be a reason behind the spike in cases in these areas," he told reporters on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.