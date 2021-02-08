OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bihar: 2 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express train derail near Chapra, no injuries reported
No casualties or injuries were reported as the train was empty.
No casualties or injuries were reported as the train was empty.

Bihar: 2 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express train derail near Chapra, no injuries reported

1 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2021, 08:34 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Train number 05101 Special Chapra-Lokmaniya Tilak Express train was going from Chapra Court station to Chapra junction in Bihar. The train derailed near crossing number 65

Two coaches of the Lokmanya Tilak Express passenger train derailed near Chapra junction railway station in Bihar today evening.

No casualties or injuries were reported at the time of filing the report as the coaches, which got derailed were vacant.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Govt monitoring fiscal deficit carefully: FM

1 min read . 09:49 PM IST
Wooroloo: In this photo provided by Department of Fire and Emergency Services, a firefighter attends to a fire near Wooroloo, northeast of Perth, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

Scientists warn over misuse of climate models in financial markets

1 min read . 09:42 PM IST
A lab technician performs a step in the testing procedure, which according to local media, was ordered by Mexican health authorities, to investigate if a new strain of coronavirus detected in the state of Jalisco could be a Mexican variant of SARS-CoV-2 (Representative image).

New coronavirus strain discovered in Argentina, says report

1 min read . 09:42 PM IST
International Cricket Council

ICC signs edtech platform Byju's as global partner until 2023

1 min read . 09:35 PM IST

Train number 05101 Special Chapra-Lokmaniya Tilak Express train was going from Chapra Court station to Chapra junction in Bihar. The train derailed near crossing number 65.

According to reports, senior railway officials have reached the location to take stock of the situation.

This incident led to disruption in themovement of trains on the route for some time.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout