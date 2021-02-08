Two coaches of the Lokmanya Tilak Express passenger train derailed near Chapra junction railway station in Bihar today evening.

No casualties or injuries were reported at the time of filing the report as the coaches, which got derailed were vacant.

Train number 05101 Special Chapra-Lokmaniya Tilak Express train was going from Chapra Court station to Chapra junction in Bihar. The train derailed near crossing number 65.

According to reports, senior railway officials have reached the location to take stock of the situation.

This incident led to disruption in themovement of trains on the route for some time.

