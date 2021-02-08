Home >News >India >Bihar: 2 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express train derail near Chapra, no injuries reported
Bihar: 2 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express train derail near Chapra, no injuries reported1 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2021, 08:34 PM IST
- Train number 05101 Special Chapra-Lokmaniya Tilak Express train was going from Chapra Court station to Chapra junction in Bihar. The train derailed near crossing number 65
Two coaches of the Lokmanya Tilak Express passenger train derailed near Chapra junction railway station in Bihar today evening.
No casualties or injuries were reported at the time of filing the report as the coaches, which got derailed were vacant.
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Govt monitoring fiscal deficit carefully: FM1 min read . 09:49 PM IST
Scientists warn over misuse of climate models in financial markets1 min read . 09:42 PM IST
New coronavirus strain discovered in Argentina, says report1 min read . 09:42 PM IST
ICC signs edtech platform Byju's as global partner until 20231 min read . 09:35 PM IST
Train number 05101 Special Chapra-Lokmaniya Tilak Express train was going from Chapra Court station to Chapra junction in Bihar. The train derailed near crossing number 65.
According to reports, senior railway officials have reached the location to take stock of the situation.
This incident led to disruption in themovement of trains on the route for some time.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.
×