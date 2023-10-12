Bihar: 2 trains canceled, 21 diverted as Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derails in Buxar. Check full list here
Trains canceled and diverted after Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derails in Bihar, 6 dead, nearly 100 injured. 12506 Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derails in Bihar, causing casualties and injuries.
Several trains have been canceled and diverted after more than 12 coaches of the 12506 Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near the Raghunathpur station in Bihar's Buxar district on Wednesday which took at least six lives and nearly 100 injured.
Trains that have been diverted onto alternate routes include Pune-Danapur SF Express (12149), Patliputra SF Express (12141), Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express (12424), Vikramshila Express (12368), Kamakhya Express (15623), Guwahati Express (15633), Rajendra Nagar Terminal Tejas Rajdhani Express (12310), Bhagalpur Garib Rath Express (22406), Anvt Rdp Express (22488), among others.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the rescue operation is going on at war footing at the Buxar derailment site.
“Rescue operation going on at war footing at Buxar derailment site. NDRF, SDRF, District administration, Railway officials, and local residents are all working as one team. Injured shifted to hospital. War room operating," the minister wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Currently, the restoration work is also underway at the train accident site in Bihar.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has spoken to the district magistrate and SP of Buxar and Arrah and directed them to make proper arrangements for the injured and send the concerned officers to the incident site as soon as possible.
The CPRO Northern Railways has issued helpline numbers for PNBE - 9771449971, DNR - 8905697493, ARA - 8306182542, COML CNL - 7759070004
The railways have also issued emergency helpline numbers for passengers. These numbers are 9771449971 (Patna), 8905697493 (Danapur), 8306182542 (Ara), 8306182542, and 7759070004.
