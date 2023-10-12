Several trains have been canceled and diverted after more than 12 coaches of the 12506 Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near the Raghunathpur station in Bihar's Buxar district on Wednesday which took at least six lives and nearly 100 injured.

Bhojpur SP Pramod Kumar confirmed six casualties and railway sources said that nearly 100 people were injured as more than 12 bogies derailed. Hospitals at Ara, Buxar, and Patna including PMCH, AIIMS, and IGIMS in the state capital have been asked to keep beds ready for the injured.

The mishap took place close to Raghunathpur station of Danapur division near Buxar around 9.35 pm and there were no reports of any casualty, PTI reported citing an official from Indian Railways.

The 12506 Down North East Express, which departed from Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi at 7:45 am, was on its way to Kamakhya Junction in Assam's Guwahati.

In an official statement, the East Central Railway zone said that trains that have been canceled include Kashi Patna Jan Shatabdi Express (15125) and Patna Kashi Jan Shatabdi Express (15126).