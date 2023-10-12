Trains canceled and diverted after Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derails in Bihar, 6 dead, nearly 100 injured. 12506 Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derails in Bihar, causing casualties and injuries.

Several trains have been canceled and diverted after more than 12 coaches of the 12506 Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near the Raghunathpur station in Bihar's Buxar district on Wednesday which took at least six lives and nearly 100 injured. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bhojpur SP Pramod Kumar confirmed six casualties and railway sources said that nearly 100 people were injured as more than 12 bogies derailed. Hospitals at Ara, Buxar, and Patna including PMCH, AIIMS, and IGIMS in the state capital have been asked to keep beds ready for the injured.

The mishap took place close to Raghunathpur station of Danapur division near Buxar around 9.35 pm and there were no reports of any casualty, PTI reported citing an official from Indian Railways. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 12506 Down North East Express, which departed from Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi at 7:45 am, was on its way to Kamakhya Junction in Assam's Guwahati.

In an official statement, the East Central Railway zone said that trains that have been canceled include Kashi Patna Jan Shatabdi Express (15125) and Patna Kashi Jan Shatabdi Express (15126).

Trains that have been diverted onto alternate routes include Pune-Danapur SF Express (12149), Patliputra SF Express (12141), Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express (12424), Vikramshila Express (12368), Kamakhya Express (15623), Guwahati Express (15633), Rajendra Nagar Terminal Tejas Rajdhani Express (12310), Bhagalpur Garib Rath Express (22406), Anvt Rdp Express (22488), among others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the rescue operation is going on at war footing at the Buxar derailment site.

“Rescue operation going on at war footing at Buxar derailment site. NDRF, SDRF, District administration, Railway officials, and local residents are all working as one team. Injured shifted to hospital. War room operating," the minister wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Currently, the restoration work is also underway at the train accident site in Bihar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has spoken to the district magistrate and SP of Buxar and Arrah and directed them to make proper arrangements for the injured and send the concerned officers to the incident site as soon as possible.

The CPRO Northern Railways has issued helpline numbers for PNBE - 9771449971, DNR - 8905697493, ARA - 8306182542, COML CNL - 7759070004

The railways have also issued emergency helpline numbers for passengers. These numbers are 9771449971 (Patna), 8905697493 (Danapur), 8306182542 (Ara), 8306182542, and 7759070004. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!