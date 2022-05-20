This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, has announced a cash assistance package worth ₹4 lakh for the families of those slain in the incident.
In Bihar, 33 persons died as a result of gales and lightning in 16 districts. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has given a cash help package worth ₹4 lakh for relatives of those killed in the events. The decision to provide assistance to families was taken after examining the crop and house damage, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
A brief spell of showers accompanied by strong gusts hit numerous districts of Bihar in the afternoon of May 19. The uprooting of trees, which obstructed roads and damaged electric poles, interrupted vehicular travel and power for a few hours, officials added.
Gunaha received 15.2mm of rain and Araria 5mm, according to the Patna Meteorological Centre. In the afternoon, Samastipur received 22mm of rain, Bhagalpur 18.2mm, and Araria 5mm. Maximum temperatures in Aurangabad were 44.3°C, Nawada 43.8°C, Sheikhpura 43.6°C, Nalanda 41.5°C, Gaya 40°C, and Patna 40.4°C. Rain and thunderstorm activity are expected in the state until May 23, according to meteorologists.Kamini Kumari, a Meteorological Department officer in Patna.
For May 20, the MeT centre issued a yellow-colour warning for lightning and thunderstorm activity in the areas of West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Saharsa, Madhepura, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnea, and Katihar.
