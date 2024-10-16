Bihar: 4 dead, 2 critical after consuming spurious liquor in Siwan, several others admitted to hospital

At least four people died, and several others were hospitalized after consuming illicit liquor in Bihar’s Siwan, police said on Wednesday, October 16.

Siwan police said two to three people were referred to the state capital, Patna, as their condition was critical. 15 people were brought to the civil hospital for treatment, police said.

The police said the incident happened after people consumed spurious liquor at Madhar village under Bhagwanpur police limits in Siwan district late on Tuesday.

According to police, the victims gathered at a local shop and consumed liquor late in the evening. They complained of loss of vision, vomiting and abdomen aches after reaching home. While four persons died during treatment, two were taken to Patna for treatment.

Siwan District Magistrate Mukul Kumar Gupta said a team has been sent to the village to inquire into the matter. “We have received reports of the death of some people at Madhar village. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained,” he said.

“Legal action is being taken against Bhagwanpur SHO and Prohibition ASI of Bhagwanpur police station,” Siwan District Magistrate added.

In another incident, One person died, and two others were admitted to hospital after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Saran district.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Ibrahimpur area, which is under the jurisdiction of Mushrakh police station in Saran district.

"On the basis of information received by officials pertaining to suspected hooch death, police reached the spot on Wednesday morning and are investigating the matter. Two others have been admitted to hospital and are undergoing treatment. The matter is being further examined," PTI quoted Saran police as saying.

The sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.