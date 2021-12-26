Bihar: A boiler blast in a noodle factory in Bihar's Muzaffarpur killed five people and injured six others on Sunday. Five fire tenders are present at the site to douse the flames and a rescue operation is underway, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jayant Kant told news agnecy ANI.

The explosion was so strong that it was heard 5 km away from the blast site, the agency reported citing locals.

The blast, which took place at 10 am, also damaged the adjacent factories. The police said that the Identities of the laborers who died in the accident are yet to be ascertained as the body parts of the deceased were blown away in the blast.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia amount of ₹4 lakh each to the families of the deceased in the boiler blast incident.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.