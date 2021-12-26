Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Bihar: 5 dead in boiler blast at noodle factory in Muzaffarpur, CM announces 4 lakh ex-gratia

Bihar: 5 dead in boiler blast at noodle factory in Muzaffarpur, CM announces 4 lakh ex-gratia

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
1 min read . 02:28 PM IST Livemint

  • The explosion was so strong that it was heard 5 km away from the blast site

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bihar: A boiler blast in a noodle factory in Bihar's Muzaffarpur killed five people and injured six others on Sunday. Five fire tenders are present at the site to douse the flames and a rescue operation is underway, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jayant Kant told news agnecy ANI.

Bihar: A boiler blast in a noodle factory in Bihar's Muzaffarpur killed five people and injured six others on Sunday. Five fire tenders are present at the site to douse the flames and a rescue operation is underway, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jayant Kant told news agnecy ANI.

The explosion was so strong that it was heard 5 km away from the blast site, the agency reported citing locals.

The explosion was so strong that it was heard 5 km away from the blast site, the agency reported citing locals.

The blast, which took place at 10 am, also damaged the adjacent factories. The police said that the Identities of the laborers who died in the accident are yet to be ascertained as the body parts of the deceased were blown away in the blast.

The blast, which took place at 10 am, also damaged the adjacent factories. The police said that the Identities of the laborers who died in the accident are yet to be ascertained as the body parts of the deceased were blown away in the blast.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia amount of 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased in the boiler blast incident. 

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia amount of 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased in the boiler blast incident. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!