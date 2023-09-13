Bihar: 50 school kids fall sick after consuming mid-day meal; Chameleon found in food1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 09:18 AM IST
Around 50 children in Bihar fall ill after mid-day meal allegedly containing chameleon; Delhi sees similar incident last month.
Around 50 school children complained of stomach ache and vomiting allegedly after consuming a mid-day meal at a primary school in Dumra Block of Sitamarhi district, Bihar on 12 September. The children were referred to Sadar Hospital. According to the doctor, the children are fine now.