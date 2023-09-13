Around 50 children in Bihar fall ill after mid-day meal allegedly containing chameleon; Delhi sees similar incident last month.

Around 50 school children complained of stomach ache and vomiting allegedly after consuming a mid-day meal at a primary school in Dumra Block of Sitamarhi district, Bihar on 12 September. The children were referred to Sadar Hospital. According to the doctor, the children are fine now. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Dr Sudha Jha, They have complained that a chameleon was found in the mid-day meal. They had consumed the same food. All the children here are stable and symptom-free. We have kept them under observation. Everything is normal now. Their parents are with them. There is nothing to worry about".

Last month, around 70 students were hospitalised after allegedly having a mid-day meal in a government school in southwest Delhi's Dabri area. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi government had issued a show cause notice to the mid-day meal provider. The Delhi Police recieved a PCR call at Sagarpur police station stating that around 70 boys of Class VI to VIII reported vomiting after having a mid-day meal in Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya School, Durgapark in Sagarpur.

The crime team was called to the spot and remnants of the food and juice were seized.

(More details awaited) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}