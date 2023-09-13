Hello User
Bihar: 50 school kids fall sick after consuming mid-day meal; Chameleon found in food

Bihar: 50 school kids fall sick after consuming mid-day meal; Chameleon found in food

1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 09:18 AM IST Livemint

Around 50 children in Bihar fall ill after mid-day meal allegedly containing chameleon; Delhi sees similar incident last month.

Students fall ill in Bihar after consuming Mid-day meal

Around 50 school children complained of stomach ache and vomiting allegedly after consuming a mid-day meal at a primary school in Dumra Block of Sitamarhi district, Bihar on 12 September. The children were referred to Sadar Hospital. According to the doctor, the children are fine now.

According to Dr Sudha Jha, They have complained that a chameleon was found in the mid-day meal. They had consumed the same food. All the children here are stable and symptom-free. We have kept them under observation. Everything is normal now. Their parents are with them. There is nothing to worry about".

Last month, around 70 students were hospitalised after allegedly having a mid-day meal in a government school in southwest Delhi's Dabri area.

The Delhi government had issued a show cause notice to the mid-day meal provider. The Delhi Police recieved a PCR call at Sagarpur police station stating that around 70 boys of Class VI to VIII reported vomiting after having a mid-day meal in Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya School, Durgapark in Sagarpur.

The crime team was called to the spot and remnants of the food and juice were seized.

(More details awaited)

Updated: 13 Sep 2023, 09:18 AM IST
