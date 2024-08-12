Bihar: Stampede at Jehanabad temple claims 7 lives; 9 injured

  • Bihar: Stampede at Jehanabad temple claims 7 lives, injures 9

Livemint
Updated12 Aug 2024, 07:01 AM IST
Divakar Kumar Vishwakarma, SHO Jehanabad, said that a total of seven people have died. (Photo: ANI)
Divakar Kumar Vishwakarma, SHO Jehanabad, said that a total of seven people have died. (Photo: ANI)

At least seven people were dead, and nine others were injured in a stampede at Baba Siddharth Temple in Makhdumpur, Jehanabad district on Monday morning.

As reported by ANI, Alankrita Pandey, the district magistrate of Jehanabad, stated that the situation is now under control. “At least seven people died and nine were injured in a stampede at Baba Siddhnath Temple in Makhdumpur of Jehanabad district. We are monitoring everything and now the situation is under control, ” she told ANI.

 

Vikas Kumar, SDO Jehanabad, said that it is a sad incident. “All the arrangements were tight, we are taking stock of the situation and then will further inform you about this,” he added.

Moreover, Divakar Kumar Vishwakarma, SHO Jehanabad, said, “DM and SP visited the spot, and they are taking stock of the situation. A total of seven people have died...We are meeting and inquiring about the family members (of the people dead and injured)...We are trying to identify the people (who have died); after this, we will send the bodies for post-mortem.”

Further details awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Aug 2024, 07:01 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaBihar: Stampede at Jehanabad temple claims 7 lives; 9 injured

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,544.000.00
      Chennai
      71,753.000.00
      Delhi
      71,405.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,126.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue