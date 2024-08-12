Bihar: Stampede at Jehanabad temple claims 7 lives; 9 injured

At least seven people were dead, and nine others were injured in a stampede at Baba Siddharth Temple in Makhdumpur, Jehanabad district on Monday morning.

As reported by ANI, Alankrita Pandey, the district magistrate of Jehanabad, stated that the situation is now under control. “At least seven people died and nine were injured in a stampede at Baba Siddhnath Temple in Makhdumpur of Jehanabad district. We are monitoring everything and now the situation is under control, ” she told ANI.

#WATCH | Bihar: Vikas Kumar, SDO Jehanabad says, "It is a sad incident...All the arrangements were tight, we are taking stock of the situation and then will further inform you about this..." https://t.co/yw6e4wzRiY pic.twitter.com/N7l6yyQrQE — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2024

Vikas Kumar, SDO Jehanabad, said that it is a sad incident. “All the arrangements were tight, we are taking stock of the situation and then will further inform you about this,” he added.

Moreover, Divakar Kumar Vishwakarma, SHO Jehanabad, said, “DM and SP visited the spot, and they are taking stock of the situation. A total of seven people have died...We are meeting and inquiring about the family members (of the people dead and injured)...We are trying to identify the people (who have died); after this, we will send the bodies for post-mortem.”

#WATCH | Bihar: Divakar Kumar Vishwakarma, SHO Jehanabad says, "DM and SP visited the spot and they are taking stock of the situation...A total of seven people have died...We are meeting and inquiring the family members (of the people dead and injured)...We are trying to identify… https://t.co/yw6e4wzRiY pic.twitter.com/lYzaoSzVPH — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2024

Further details awaited.