Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Bihar: Stampede at Jehanabad temple claims 7 lives; 9 injured

Bihar: Stampede at Jehanabad temple claims 7 lives; 9 injured

Livemint

  • Bihar: Stampede at Jehanabad temple claims 7 lives, injures 9

Divakar Kumar Vishwakarma, SHO Jehanabad, said that a total of seven people have died. (Photo: ANI)

At least seven people were dead, and nine others were injured in a stampede at Baba Siddharth Temple in Makhdumpur, Jehanabad district on Monday morning.

As reported by ANI, Alankrita Pandey, the district magistrate of Jehanabad, stated that the situation is now under control. “At least seven people died and nine were injured in a stampede at Baba Siddhnath Temple in Makhdumpur of Jehanabad district. We are monitoring everything and now the situation is under control, " she told ANI.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Vikas Kumar, SDO Jehanabad, said that it is a sad incident. “All the arrangements were tight, we are taking stock of the situation and then will further inform you about this," he added.

Moreover, Divakar Kumar Vishwakarma, SHO Jehanabad, said, “DM and SP visited the spot, and they are taking stock of the situation. A total of seven people have died...We are meeting and inquiring about the family members (of the people dead and injured)...We are trying to identify the people (who have died); after this, we will send the bodies for post-mortem."

Further details awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.