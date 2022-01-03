In Bihar's Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, 87 doctors have tested positive for coronavirus, Patna (District Magistrate) Chandrashekhar Singh said on Monday. The doctors are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and are in isolation on the hospital campus, he added.

An Indian Medical Association's function was held in Bihar last week in which the doctors have infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The IMA function was attended by several dignitaries, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

On Saturday, January 1, two doctors of AIIMS, Patna had tested positive for Covid-19.

Covid-19 continued to gallop across Bihar as the state reported 352 fresh cases of coronavirus on Sunday, 71 more than the previous day's figure.

According to the health department, active cases have shot past the four-digit mark and reached 1074.

On Saturday and Friday, Bihar had registered 281 and 158 fresh cases respectively. However, no fatality due to the disease has been reported in the last four days and the death toll remained unchanged at 12,096.

Patna remained the worst affected district Other than Patna, the fresh surge has badly hit Gaya, an important Hindu and Buddhist pilgrimage centre, which accounted for 110 of the fresh cases.

Patna (544) and Gaya (277) together also account for about 80% of the state's total active caseload.

According to Indian Medical Association (IMA), Bihar was among the states reporting the highest number of doctors' deaths during the second wave which hit the country between April and May.

