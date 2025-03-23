At least four people lost their lives, and five others were injured when a car crashed into a divider early Sunday morning while returning from a wedding in Bihar's Begusarai.

Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Subodh Kumar told news agency ANI that the incident occurred at around 3.40 am on Sunday when the people in the car were returning from the wedding.

One of the injured had stated that the accident occurred because the driver was feeling drowsy when they left the wedding at 2 am, which resulted in the incident, police informed.

The injured have been admitted to hospital and are undergoing treatment.