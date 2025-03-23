Bihar accident: 4 dead, 5 injured as ‘sleepy’ driver rams car into a divider in Begusarai | Video

At least four people lost their lives, and five others were injured when a car crashed into a divider early Sunday morning while returning from a wedding in Bihar's Begusarai.

Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Subodh Kumar told news agency ANI that the incident occurred at around 3.40 am on Sunday when the people in the car were returning from the wedding.

One of the injured had stated that the accident occurred because the driver was feeling drowsy when they left the wedding at 2 am, which resulted in the incident, police informed.

The injured have been admitted to hospital and are undergoing treatment.

"Some people were returning from a wedding. The driver rammed the car into the divider, and four people died in the accident. Another five people are injured and they are under treatment. One of the injured has said that they had left the Baraat (wedding procession) at 2 am, and the driver may have been drowsy, resulting in the accident. The accident is said to have happened at 3.40 am," Kumar told ANI.