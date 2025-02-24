Bihar accident news: 7 people dead in a truck-tempo collision on Noora bridge in Masaurhi, Patna

Bihar accident news: Seven people died after a tempo and a truck collided and fell from the bridge in Masaurhi, Patna, reported ANI on Monday.

People injured in the accident were rushed to the hospital for treatment. The collision was so severe that both, the truck and the tempo fell from the bridge, ANI quoted SDPO Masaurhi.

Further details about the accident are awaited.

The accident occured near Noora bridge in the Masaurhi area on Sunday night when the tempo was travelling with nearly 7-10 passengers, reported PTI.

The accident occurred at 9:30 pm on Sunday, where seven people died on the spot, and other injured passengers were rushed to hospital for treatment. Residents were rushed to the scene and alerted the police. The police officials carried out the rescue operation at night.

The victims of the Bihar accident have yet to be ascertained, and no arrests have been made so far. Further investigation is underway.

The station house officer (SHO) of Masaurhi police station, Vijay Kumar, told PTI that “PoliceThe police reached the spot after receiving information about the collision between a tempo and a truck near the Noora bridge. The collision took place at around 9.30 pm on Sunday. Seven people died on the spot.”

In a separate accident in Bihar, three people lost their lives, and four people were severaly injured when a jeep carrying pilgrims from Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj collided with a truck in Kaimur district, reported PTI citing officials. The accident occurred on Sunday in the Chilbili area of Bihar's Kaimur district. Injured passengers are receiving treatment and are out of danger.

